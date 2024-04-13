Garver went 0-for-2 with two walks in a win over the Cubs on Friday.

Garver, like many of his teammates, continues to underperform offensively early in the season, but he managed to make an impact Friday with the help of some solid pitch selection and discipline. The offseason addition only has a trio of extra-base hits -- all doubles -- and a .158/.250/.237 slash line through 44 plate appearances, numbers that are partly the byproduct of his 1-for-14 showing at the plate over his last four contests.