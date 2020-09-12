Garver (right intercostal strain) has been getting at-bats and working behind the plate at Minnesota's alternative training site, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver may be available at some point during next week's road trip, the Minneapolis Star Tribune adds.

Garver has been on the injured list since Aug. 19 and only recently started resuming baseball activities, so a return next week may be too optimistic. Still, it sounds like he has a chance to return before the end of the season and be ready for the playoffs.