Twins' Mitch Garver: Plays hero against Royals

Garver went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

His eighth-inning blast off Jake Diekman accounted for the only offense in a game that featured only six total hits. Garver is now slashing a remarkable .318/.405/.691 through 33 games with 11 homers and 28 RBI.

