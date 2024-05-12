Woods Richardson came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The Twins spotted the right-hander a 4-0 lead by the top of the second inning, but Woods Richardson quickly ran into trouble of his own as half of the eight hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider. Woods Richardson has failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts, but he'll still carry a respectable 3.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 25 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.