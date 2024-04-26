Woods Richardson gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings in Thursday's win over the White Sox but got a no-decision. He struck out six.
Woods Richardson pitched well enough to likely keep him in the rotation for at least another start or two as the Twins look for a fifth starter. He's shown increased velocity this season with an average 93 mph fastball compared to an average 90.5 mph fastball last season.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Starting Thursday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Likely entering MLB rotation Friday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Dominant over six frames•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Making start during doubleheader•