Woods Richardson allowed a hit and a walk over six shutout frames in a no-decision Monday. He struck out eight during the win over Seattle.

Woods Richardson struck out the first four batters he faced and five of the first six through two perfect frames. Only one Mariner reached scoring position against him as he turned in the best outing of his MLB career. The 23-year-old righty generated 10 whiffs, matching his season high. Wood Richardson dropped his ERA to 1.74 with a 21:5 K:BB through 20.2 frames. His next start is projected to be this weekend in Toronto.