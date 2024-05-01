Woods Richardson came away with a no-decision Tuesday against the White Sox, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 3.2 innings.
Woods Richardson was fortunate to only surrender two runs Tuesday after allowing nine men to reach base in less than four innings, but an Eloy Jimenez RBI single and a fielding error from Carlos Santana still put the Twins in a 2-0 hole to begin the game. Woods Richardson now carries a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 14.2 innings through three starts, and he will likely get a chance to improve upon his shortest outing of the season Monday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Sticking around in rotation•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Solid start against White Sox•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Starting Thursday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Likely entering MLB rotation Friday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Heads back to Triple-A•