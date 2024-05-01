Woods Richardson came away with a no-decision Tuesday against the White Sox, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 3.2 innings.

Woods Richardson was fortunate to only surrender two runs Tuesday after allowing nine men to reach base in less than four innings, but an Eloy Jimenez RBI single and a fielding error from Carlos Santana still put the Twins in a 2-0 hole to begin the game. Woods Richardson now carries a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 14.2 innings through three starts, and he will likely get a chance to improve upon his shortest outing of the season Monday against the Mariners.