Woods Richardson will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday to start against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Woods Richardson was originally expected to join the Twins' rotation for Friday's game against the Angels, but he will instead come up a day early to give Bailey Ober an extra day of rest before starting Friday. The 23-year-old righty fared well during his first big-league start of the year, allowing one run across six innings in a win over the Tigers on April 13. However, he has struggled to find success in the minors, accumulating a 6.08 ERA across 13.1 innings in three starts. Ronny Henriquez will be optioned to St. Paul upon Woods Richardson's arrival.