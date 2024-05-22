Woods Richardson allowed three hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Woods Richardson didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, though he still managed to hold Washington scoreless before he was pulled after throwing 77 pitches in the fifth inning. While he came an out shy of qualifying for a win, it was another solid effort overall for the 23-year-old right-hander -- Woods Richardson has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in six of his seven outings this season. Overall, he's 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 35 innings this year. Woods Richardson is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Royals in his next start.