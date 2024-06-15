Woods Richardson allowed four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out four during the win over Oakland.

Woods Richardson was the victim of a Shea Langeliers grand slam in the first inning but otherwise kept the Athletics off the board. However, Woods Richardson threw just 45 of 80 pitches for strikes as he struggled with his command. It was the first time this season he walked more than two batters and it was his second-shortest outing. Woods Richardson's ERA is up to 3.29 with a 46:15 K:BB through 54.2 frames. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Rays.