Woods Richardson (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Woods Richardson has yet to take a loss this season. However, he hasn't been eligible for the victory in three of his eight appearances. On Tuesday, Woods Richardson held the Royals scoreless until the fifth frame, where he yielded a walk, a double and a single to the first three batters he faced as part of a two-run inning. While the 23-year-old hasn't gone deeper than six innings in a game and owns a 6.75 ERA, he's done an excellent job limiting power and holds a 2.70 ERA across 40.0 innings.