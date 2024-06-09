Woods Richardson (2-1) took the loss Saturday as the Twins were downed 4-0 by the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander put together one of his best performances of the season, blanking the Bucs until serving up a solo shot to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning, but Woods Richardson got no run support at all. He recorded 17 swinging strikes among 97 pitches en route to his third quality starts among 10 trips to the mound in the majors this season. Woods Richardson will take a 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the A's.