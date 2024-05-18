Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Friday against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Woods Richardson looked much steadier in his outing Friday night, allowing just five baserunners by scattering four singles and issuing one hit-by-pitch. It also marked his first career start without allowing a walk, as he yielded at least one base on balls in each of his previous six starts. The 23-year-old right-hander is scheduled to pitch against the Nationals on the road in his next outing.