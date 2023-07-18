Gray (4-4) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Gray hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his first 17 outings, but he's given up 11 runs across his last 11.2 innings. The right-hander has also gone 13 starts without a win despite fairly solid pitching in that span. The good news is that he continues to keep the ball down -- he hasn't allowed a homer in any of his last three outings and he's given up just three long balls all season. Gray has a 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB through 105.1 innings over 19 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the White Sox this weekend.