Gray (5-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

Gray was excellent Thursday, tallying his highest strikeout total since May 12 to earn his first win in 15 starts. The veteran right-hander has now delivered three consecutive quality starts after allowing 11 earned runs in his previous two outings (11.2 innings). Overall, Gray has a 3.18 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 123:44 K:BB across 22 starts (124.1 innings) in an up-and-down campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Detroit.