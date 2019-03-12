Twins' Taylor Rogers: Could be part of closer commitee
Twins manager Rocco Baldeli hasn't indicated his plans at closer and could use a bullpen-by-committee, and Rogers could be part of the mix, MLB.com reports.
It increasingly sounds like the Twins will use a closer-by-committee based on matchups. Trevor May is likely the leading candidate to close games along with Blaker Paker, but Rogers could be in the mix along with Addison Reed, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Romero. Rogers may get fewer chances as a lefty in a committee, however.
