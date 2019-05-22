Executive vice president Derek Falvey said Javier (quadriceps) should be cleared for game action "pretty soon," Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Javier sustained the quad strain during spring training in mid-March and has yet to make his 2019 debut. The 20-year-old is expected to join Low-A Cedar Rapids when healthy. Javier missed all of 2018 with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and slashing .299/.383/.471 at rookie ball in 2017.