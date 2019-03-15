Twins' Wander Javier: Exits with quad strain
Javier left Friday's game against the Orioles with a right quad strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The removal was described as precautionary, so it doesn't sound as though the injury is a significant one. The Twins will hope that's the case, as Javier missed considerable development time last season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...