Javier (quad) should be ready for the start of the season with Low-A Cedar Rapids, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

A torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder erased his 2018 season, but his shoulder is fully healthy now. Additionally, while a quad injury limited him in camp, he is expected to break camp with the Kernels, rather than be held back in extended spring training. Javier has a ton of upside, but injuries have limited him since he signed for $4 million in 2015, so he could really use an injury-free 2019 campaign.