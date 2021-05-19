Bummer (0-2) was tagged with the loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in one-plus innings.

Bummer came on in the eighth inning with Chicago holding a 4-2 lead and served up a two-run home run to Miguel Sano, the first homer he had allowed over his previous 36 appearances dating back to 2019. The left-hander came out to start the ninth and was removed after allowing a leadoff single to Andrelton Simmons, who came around to score the winning run with Liam Hendriks on the bump. Bummer entered the night having not been scored upon over his previous 10 innings, spanning nine outings.