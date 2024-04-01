Bummer (0-1) got charged with a blown save and took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out one in the seventh inning.

In his second appearance of the season, Bummer entered the game to protect a 3-2 lead with a runner on first and nobody out. The southpaw seemed to have gotten out of the inning clean after fanning Brandon Marsh and getting Johan Rojas to ground into a double play, but Rojas was ruled safe at first base on replay, and Bummer then allowed four straight singles. After recording 12 wins, 46 holds and an 11.7 K/9 over the prior three seasons for the White Sox, Bummer is being counted on as a reliable high-leverage option in the Atlanta bullpen, but competition is fierce and a poor start to the campaign could see him fall behind Tyler Matzek or Dylan Lee in the pecking order from the left side.