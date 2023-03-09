Bummer (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time he's thrown off a mound since he went down with some left lat soreness in early February. The White Sox will wait to see how Bummer recovers Friday before deciding the next step. The team remains hopeful that Bummer will be ready for Opening Day, but he can't afford any missteps.
