Bummer has recorded three holds in his last five appearances for the White Sox.

Bummer has had an up-and-down season, but the White Sox gutted their bullpen at the trade deadline. In turn, he's been asked to pitch in a higher-leverage role of late, and he's maintained a 1.09 WHIP with an 18:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings since the All-Star break. Gregory Santos is the team's preferred closer at this point, though Bummer could get a look if Santos stumbles in the role.