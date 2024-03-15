Bummer gave up a run on two hits while striking out two in an inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Acquired from the White Sox in the offseason, Bummer has been touched for runs in three of his five appearances this spring and has a 7.20 ERA, but he's largely been working later innings with minor-league defenders behind him. A better indication of how his camp has gone might come from his 5:0 K:BB through five innings. The 30-year-old could be the top lefty in the Atlanta bullpen to begin the year if A.J. Minter (finger) and Tyler Matzek (side) aren't ready for Opening Day, but regardless of where Bummer slots in the pecking order for setup duties, there should be plenty of leads to protect for a team that's won over 100 games each of the last two seasons.