Bummer (lat) is scheduled to appear in Friday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Bummer will be making his Cactus League debut against Oakland after missing the start of the year with soreness in his right lat. The right-hander isn't a lock to make the Opening Day roster because of how much time he'll have missed, but his stint on the injured list would likely be short if he isn't available for the beginning of the year. Bummer could be in line for save chances for the White Sox at some point in 2023 with no defined closer for Chicago to begin the campaign.