Bummer (1-1) was credited with the win Monday against the Astros, giving up one hit in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The left-hander got the final out of the fifth inning after relieving Darius Vines, and the official scorer elected to give Bummer the win. It's the earliest in a game he's pitched so far this season, but Bummer has been deployed anywhere from the fifth to the ninth inning as a utility arm in the Atlanta bullpen. Through six innings and seven appearances, he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB with zero holds or saves.