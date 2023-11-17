Bummer was traded from the White Sox to Atlanta on Thursday in exchange for Michael Soroka (forearm), Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens.

Bummer was commonly used in high-leverage situations by the White Sox in 2023, as he managed 15 holds in 61 appearances. While he maintained only a 6.79 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, his 78:36 K:BB across 58.1 innings suggests there's plenty of upside in his profile. Bummer could emerge as one of Atlanta's top setup men for Raisel Iglesias in 2024.