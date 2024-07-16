Bummer has posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 32.1 innings with two wins, zero saves and zero holds through 33 appearances.

Acquired from the White Sox in the offseason to bolster Atlanta's relief corps, Bummer hasn't been able to claim a high-leverage role in a much deeper bullpen than he was part of in Chicago. The southpaw has been effective at keeping the ball in the park, serving up only one homer despite a 54.9 percent groundball rate that's his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2017. Barring a rash of injuries ahead of him in the pecking order, Bummer will likely continue working in middle relief in the second half, limiting his fantasy value even in formats that use holds as well as saves.