Bummer (2-2) picked up the win Thursday over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect seventh inning.

The southpaw set down the bottom of Washington's order on 13 pitches (eight strikes), and Atlanta took their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth. Bummer isn't seeing the high-leverage work he grew accustomed to with the White Sox, and he's still looking for his first hold of the season. After a bumpy start to the campaign, he's been tagged for earned runs in only one of 10 appearances since the beginning of May, posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 11 innings over that stretch.