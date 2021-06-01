Bummer allowed one unearned run and issued a walk in one inning of work in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland. He struck out one and earned the save.
Bummer came in with a three-run lead in the eighth inning and allowed the inherited runner on second to score on a double play. He earned his first save of the season after blowing his first four opportunities. The 27-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.48 through 20.2 innings.
