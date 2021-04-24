Engel (hamstring) is making progress, but manager Tony La Russa feels he won't be ready until early May, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Engel's return date has been pushed a few times since he landed on the injured list to start the season. He had been expected to get opportunities in left field for the injured Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), but his return has been pushed from mid-April to late-April and now early-May. The White Sox are getting by with a rotation in left field, including Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and now Billy Hamilton, who returned Friday from a stay on the injured list.