The White Sox recalled Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Sunday's series finale in Houston, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth.

Haseley is back with the big club for the first time since late April after he earned another look with Chicago by slashing .297/.355/.542 with 20 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases in his 39 games upon returning to Triple-A. The White Sox could give Haseley a short-term look against right-handed pitching as a starter in the outfield or at designated hitter, but he'll likely fade into a reserve role as soon as Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.