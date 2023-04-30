Benintendi (elbow) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

It'll be the second straight absence for Benintendi after he was hit by a pitch in the elbow during Friday's contest. The initial X-rays came back negative, and the 28-year-old will also have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Gavin Sheets will move to left field Sunday while Oscar Colas starts in right.