Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles.

Benintendi will get a rest Sunday after playing in each of the first three games of the series, going 1-for-10 with two RBI and three walks over that span. Benintendi is slashing .141/.195/.183 with four RBI over 71 at-bats in May. Corey Julks will start in left field and bat in the cleanup spot against Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish.