White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lands on DL

Garcia (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Garcia exited Monday's game with a hamstring strain, and although it didn't seem to be overly serious at first, the White Sox will play things safe and send him to the DL anyway. Daniel Palka was recalled from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster.

