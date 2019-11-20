Play

Rutherford was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rutherford progressed to Double-A Birmingham in 2019, where he hit .265/.319/.365 with seven home runs and 49 RBI over 118 games. He appeared in big-league spring training prior to the season, but he still likely has some time before he makes his major-league debut. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories