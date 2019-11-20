White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Contract selected by White Sox
Rutherford was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Rutherford progressed to Double-A Birmingham in 2019, where he hit .265/.319/.365 with seven home runs and 49 RBI over 118 games. He appeared in big-league spring training prior to the season, but he still likely has some time before he makes his major-league debut. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
More News
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Three straight multi-hit games•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Exits with injury•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Invited to spring training•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Has hit streak snapped•
-
White Sox's Blake Rutherford: Deemed day-to-day after early exit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....