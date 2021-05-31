Rodon will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rodon will look to follow up his strong 10-strikeout performance in his last outing. Jimmy Lambert will take the ball in Game 2, making his first major-league start.
