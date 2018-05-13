White Sox's Carson Fulmer: Sticking in rotation
White Sox manager Rick Renteria confirmed that Fulmer would make his next scheduled start Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Fulmer's back-to-back quality starts April 23 and 28 are beginning to look like major outliers, as the 24-year-old has otherwise been tagged for 22 runs (19 earned) on 27 hits and 15 walks across 17.1 innings in his other six outings (five starts) this season. Despite failing to escape the second inning his last time out Friday against the Cubs, Fulmer hasn't lost the faith of the White Sox skipper just yet, though Renteria's patience has surely been tested. Fulmer will get another chance to prove his worth Wednesday but could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte if he falters again with Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlos Rodon (shoulder) both nearing returns from the disabled list.
