Keuchel (2-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Red Sox after allowing two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The left-hander walked five batters in each of his past two outings, but he showed much better control Sunday and produced his best performance of the season. Keuchel started off with five scoreless innings, but Boston was able to scratch across a pair of runs during the sixth. The 34-year-old will need more than one solid outing to get back on the fantasy radar, and he lines up for a tough matchup with the Yankees next weekend.