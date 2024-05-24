Fletcher is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Fletcher will cede center field duties to Tommy Pham as the White Sox take on the Orioles for their second game of the series. Pham will bat leadoff while Andrew Andrew Benintendi and Corey Julks round out Chicago's outfield.
