The White Sox recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Fletcher was sent down to the minors late last month after hitting just just .203/.277/.271 with a 20:4 K:BB over 66 plate appearances with Chicago. He will get another look with the big club after slashing .238/.319/.405 with one home run in 11 contests with Charlotte. Gavin Sheets has just a .516 OPS in May, so Fletcher could end up emerging as a regular in right field.