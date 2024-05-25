Fletcher is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
The lefty-hitting Fletcher will sit for a second straight game despite Baltimore sending out right-hander Albert Suarez. Tommy Pham will serve in center field Saturday, while Andrew Benintendi and Corey Julks man left and right field, respectively.
