Fletcher is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting Fletcher should be in good position to play regularly in the corner outfield against right-handed pitching this season, but he finds himself on the bench for the opener with southpaw Tarik Skubal taking the hill for Detroit. The righty-hitting Kevin Pillar will step in for Fletcher in right field.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Struggling this spring•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Penciled into starting role•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Sent to CWS•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Optioned to Reno•