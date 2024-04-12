Fletcher is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
It's just the third time this season that the White Sox have faced a lefty, but the left-handed hitting Fletcher has been on the bench for all of them (he's also sat out one game against a righty). Kevin Pillar will get the nod in center field versus Andrew Abbott.
