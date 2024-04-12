Share Video

Fletcher is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

It's just the third time this season that the White Sox have faced a lefty, but the left-handed hitting Fletcher has been on the bench for all of them (he's also sat out one game against a righty). Kevin Pillar will get the nod in center field versus Andrew Abbott.

