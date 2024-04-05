Fletcher is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Kansas City.
The left-handed hitting Fletcher had started each of the White Sox' first five games against right-handers this season, but he will take a seat Friday versus Brady Singer. Newcomer Robbie Grossman is getting the call in right field.
