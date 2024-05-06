The White Sox placed Leone on the 15-day injured list Monday with lower-back tightness.
Leone tweaked his back during an appearance Saturday in St. Louis and now will be on the shelf for at least the next couple weeks. The veteran reliever holds a 6.75 ERA and 14:11 K:BB over 14.2 relief innings with the White Sox this season.
