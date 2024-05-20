Leone (back) appears set to be activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Leone has been on the shelf since May 6 with lower-back tightness, but he looks primed to be back in Chicago's bullpen after the minimum 15-day stay on the injured list. Right-hander Brad Keller was designated for assignment Sunday, opening a spot on the major-league roster for the reliever, once activated.