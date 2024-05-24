The White Sox placed Leone on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.
Leone returned from a bout of lower-back tightness this week but will return to the injured list after making just one appearance for Chicago. It's unclear how long the veteran right-hander is expected to be sidelined.
