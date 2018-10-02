White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Dropped from 40-man roster
Garneau was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Garneau appeared in just one game for the White Sox this season, spending the majority of the year at Triple-A. He hit a combined .237/.314/.422 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 67 games between Nashville (Oakland's affiliate) and Charlotte. Garneau figures to get a chance to compete for a spot during spring training.
