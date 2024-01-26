Cease was named the White Sox's Opening Day starter on Thursday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Cease will draw his second consecutive Opening Day assignment, this time taking on the Tigers on March 28. He has frequently been named in trade rumors this offseason, though the team is apparently planning for him to remain on the roster given this announcement. Cease had a disappointing 2023 season, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP to go along with a 214:79 K:BB across 177 innings.